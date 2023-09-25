South Carolina Republican demands media cover 'open' border crisis that 'nobody can deny'

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., clashed with CNN host Jim Acosta on Sunday over the border crisis, with the GOP lawmaker arguing that "CNN should report what's going on."

Acosta repeatedly asked Norman how Republicans planned to secure the border if there is a government shutdown and said, "I guess I don't understand that."

"We’re going to have to force — the public is going to have to force this Biden Administration to let the border patrol agents do their job, to get the wall built, have designated points of entry. And this administration is not doing it. They’re doing it intentionally. And whether you agree with it or not, they’re doing it for power. Why are they giving Social Security numbers and driver’s licenses?" the congressman responded.

Acosta pushed back and demanded proof of his argument before saying, "it sounds like you're just throwing rhetoric around."

"Have you been to the border?" Norman asked Acosta.

Acosta responded, "Of course I have."

"Have you seen what’s going on, the rapes, it’s open. Nobody can deny that," Norman continued.



"I’ll ask the questions, sir. And the border is not open. That is something that is peddled as a talking point, but it’s not true. There are fences. There are walls. There are border patrol agents who work on the border," Acosta said.

Migrant encounters at the southern border soared past the 200,000 mark in August, hitting a new high for the calendar year and marking the highest August on record.

Norman insisted border patrol agents were frustrated, challenging Acosta to ask "anyone down there."

"You have not been able to answer my question as to how you effectively do border enforcement if you’re shutting down the government. But I guess we’re not going to get an answer to that question. Right? I mean, if you shut down the government, Saturday rolls around, you’re going to have border patrol agents who are going to be without pay. How are they going to want to go out there and do border patrol enforcement if they’re not getting paid? It sounds like an effective way of running the government," Acosta said.

The CNN host also said that the former president's border wall was never built.

"Jim, look, those are your talking points. He did build a wall. He couldn’t finish it because Joe Biden stopped him when he unfortunately went into office. And steel is laying on the ground, paying subcontractors. It’s a national security problem," Norman said. "CNN should report what's going on."

"We are down there at the border all the time reporting on what’s taking it place. We’re doing it every day," Acosta responded.

