LAURA INGRAHAM: Voters don't care about who a party anoints as their 'next big star'

Laura Ingraham forecasts how the suffering imposed on Americans by Democratic policies will play into midterm elections on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The truth is, [Rep. Abigail] Spanberger is just another Nancy Pelosi liberal voting with the speaker 100% of the time. And we know how that's all worked out for Virginia families, don't we? Enter Yesli Vega, an America-first conservative. Now, this race is close, but the momentum is with the Republicans.

No wonder Politico is freaking out. They're reporting that Democrats are sweating it. They thought they had elected a bright political future in 2018, but now their bench of potential statewide leaders could get wiped out in the midterms. One such supernova was this woman, Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin…

Of course, everything she voted for has led to more pain and suffering for Americans. By her own metric, Slotkin should lose her job. And speaking of the Democrats once touted as the new face of the party, Congresswoman Katie Porter was near top of the list.