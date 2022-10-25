LAURA INGRAHAM: In two weeks, the voters in liberal strongholds have a chance to save themselves

Laura Ingraham analyzes how GOP New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is advocating for a return to zero-tolerance crime policies Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The man is totally tone-deaf. Does he not understand anyone, especially women commuting by subway, are terrified at the prospect of being the next victim? And what does he want the press to do? Conceal the surveillance videos? Well, at least they've made some arrests in the subway attacks. Not so in upstate New York where that CompassCare, that pro-life center, that was firebombed on June 7 in a so-called Jane's revenge attack, there was $400,000 worth of damage done to that charitable organization. But it's not a priority, is it?

LAURA INGRAHAM: SAN FRANCISCO'S FAR LEFT REMAINS UNDETERRED

Not for New York's AG. Because she's too busy, Leticia James, carrying out her own revenge attack on Donald Trump. But the least shocking development in New York politics lately was The New York Slimes' editorial endorsing Gov. Kathy Hochul. Now, over and over again, they write: Zeldin — Lee Zeldin — has demonstrated a loyalty to Trumpism over his oath to defend American democracy and the Constitution and his campaign for governor — he makes spurious, spurious arguments about crime and advocates returning to the zero-tolerance policies that have no clear connection to improving public safety.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP