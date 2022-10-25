Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

LAURA INGRAHAM: In two weeks, the voters in liberal strongholds have a chance to save themselves

Ingraham highlights the reality of New York politicians

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Angle: An Escape for New York Video

Angle: An Escape for New York

Laura Ingraham exposes New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s inconsistencies and how voters have an opportunity to escape Democratic leaders on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Laura Ingraham analyzes how GOP New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is advocating for a return to zero-tolerance crime policies Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The man is totally tone-deaf. Does he not understand anyone, especially women commuting by subway, are terrified at the prospect of being the next victim? And what does he want the press to do? Conceal the surveillance videos? Well, at least they've made some arrests in the subway attacks. Not so in upstate New York where that CompassCare, that pro-life center, that was firebombed on June 7 in a so-called Jane's revenge attack, there was $400,000 worth of damage done to that charitable organization. But it's not a priority, is it? 

LAURA INGRAHAM: SAN FRANCISCO'S FAR LEFT REMAINS UNDETERRED

New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul speaks on stage during The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 2 at Sheraton New York on Sept. 20, 2022, in New York City. 

New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul speaks on stage during The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 2 at Sheraton New York on Sept. 20, 2022, in New York City.  (Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

Not for New York's AG. Because she's too busy, Leticia James, carrying out her own revenge attack on Donald Trump. But the least shocking development in New York politics lately was The New York Slimes' editorial endorsing Gov. Kathy Hochul. Now, over and over again, they write: Zeldin — Lee Zeldin — has demonstrated a loyalty to Trumpism over his oath to defend American democracy and the Constitution and his campaign for governor — he makes spurious, spurious arguments about crime and advocates returning to the zero-tolerance policies that have no clear connection to improving public safety. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This article was written by Fox News staff.