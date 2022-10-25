LAURA INGRAHAM: San Francisco's far left remains undeterred

Laura Ingraham discusses how liberal policies in San Francisco have led the city to growing crime, drug addiction and decline on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: It's homelessness, addiction, mental illness, shuttered businesses. Even longtime residents are now beginning to leave. And who can blame them? High taxes, high crime — it's just not worth it for most families. Now, even after the recall of their radical DA Chesa Boudin, San Francisco is still down about 500 police officers.

And by the way, the police union chief says that number could be over 800 by the end of the year. It's a no-man's zone there. The city's mayor, Democrat London Breed, has no real answers except that people have to feel safe, she says. Well, no kidding. And San Francisco's two years of COVID lockdowns, well, that's predictably destroyed the commercial real estate market.

Right now, San Francisco has 27.1 million square feet of office space available across the city. That is a record high and 50% of current sublease space is set to expire in 2025. Look, if the choice is between working from home or commuting into a city that's not safe, I'd probably stay at home, too. We see piles of human waste on the sidewalks and addicts shooting up in the streets, random violent attacks increasing. San Francisco's far left — they remain undeterred.

