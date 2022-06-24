Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Laura Ingraham: Today was a victory for the pro-life community

Laura Ingraham highlights how Friday was a win against abortion

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Angle: Answered Prayers Video

Angle: Answered Prayers

Laura Ingraham discusses how the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was a huge win for the pro-life movement on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham discussed how Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was a huge win for the pro-life movement in America on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: On Jan. 22, 1973, almost 50 years ago, seven members of the Supreme Court held that under the 14th Amendment of our Constitution, the same Constitution that Americans had fought and died to protect, elected officials could not protect the unborn from abortion. Now, ever since that time, abortion has been a constitutional right. 

LAURA INGRAHAM WARNS THAT MODERN LEFT WOULD ABOLISH SECOND AMENDMENT, ENTIRE CONSTITUTION

This was a painful and humiliating experience for tens of millions of Americans who love this country and who were ashamed to think that our Constitution would be used to justify abortion, but the pro-life community never gave up on this country. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

We always believed that someday, Roe v. Wade would be overturned, and this blot on our history would be purged — and today was that day. 

Pro-life activists hold signs outside the Supreme Court after overturning of Roe v. Wade. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Pro-life activists hold signs outside the Supreme Court after overturning of Roe v. Wade. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Angle: Answered Prayers Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.