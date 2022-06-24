Laura Ingraham: Today was a victory for the pro-life community

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham discussed how Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was a huge win for the pro-life movement in America on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: On Jan. 22, 1973, almost 50 years ago, seven members of the Supreme Court held that under the 14th Amendment of our Constitution, the same Constitution that Americans had fought and died to protect, elected officials could not protect the unborn from abortion. Now, ever since that time, abortion has been a constitutional right.

This was a painful and humiliating experience for tens of millions of Americans who love this country and who were ashamed to think that our Constitution would be used to justify abortion, but the pro-life community never gave up on this country.

We always believed that someday, Roe v. Wade would be overturned, and this blot on our history would be purged — and today was that day.

