Roe v. Wade abortion decision: Democrats call Supreme Court 'illegitimate'

Democrats lashed out Friday following the Supreme Court’s historic ruling to overturn Roe vs. Wade with chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) calling the high court "illegitimate."

In response to a tweet by South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham championing the Friday ruling as a "long overdue" decision Jamie Harrison, a South Carolina native, issued a scathing retort.

"It isn’t up to you, this illegitimate court, or a bunch of state elected officials to decide what happens to a woman’s body… that choice belongs to a woman and no one else! Period!!!" the DNC chairman said.

His sentiments were echoed by March For Our Lives, a student-led group that supports gun control legislation, said they were "appalled" by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn 50 years of abortion rights.

"It’s clear to us that the Court is more interested in scoring political points that protecting the rights enshrined to us in the Constitution," the group said in a statement. "We are watching the erosion of rights promised to us long before we were born by an unelected, unaccountable, undemocratic Court packed with illegitimate judges forced through by a president who lost the popular vote."

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi echoed this claim in a statement and said, "Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party and their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers.

"Radical Republicans are charging ahead with their crusade to criminalize health freedom," she added. "GOP extremists are even threatening to criminalize contraception, as well as in-vitro fertilization and post-miscarriage care."

New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also reportedly joined protestors in front of the Supreme Court Friday to chant, "This decision is illegitimate" according to posts on Twitter.

"Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away," she said in a tweet. "It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor and marginalized."

"People will die because of this decision," Ocasio-Cortez added.

The Supreme Court’s Friday decision effectively ended a woman’s constitutional right to abortion and has given individual states the power to allow, limit, or ban the practice altogether.

Democrats have warned this will not deter abortions but will instead risk the lives of women looking to terminate a pregnancy.