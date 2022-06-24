Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Laura Ingraham warns that modern Left would abolish Second Amendment, entire Constitution

The Fox News host reacts to Supreme Court striking down New York gun law

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Angle: Rights for all Video

Angle: Rights for all

Six justices on the Supreme Court honored the plain language of the Second Amendment and the intent of the Framers.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham claimed the modern Left would abolish the Second Amendment and the "entire Constitution" if possible in Thursday's opening monologue of "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The modern American Left, they don't [get it]. They don't like you. They despise you. You have to understand this. And they do not want the regular, ordinary people to be free to defend themselves and their families. Now, why? Why don't they want that? Because they want you dependent. They want you scared. They want you groveling for whatever scraps they decide to throw at you. 

SUPREME COURT GUN DECISION SHOOTS DOWN NY RULE THAT SET HIGH BAR FOR CONCEALED CARRY LICENSES

They'd abolish the Second Amendment in a heartbeat if they could — and frankly, the entire Constitution, for that matter. But thankfully — thankfully — our founders were very wise. They saw how power corrupted otherwise sensible men and how important it was to leave behind a document that would protect all the people — not just the upper crust — against the abuse. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

And thankfully, we have six justices on the court who honored the plain language of the text and the intent of the Framers.

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. 

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WATCH HER FULL COMMENTS BELOW:

Angle: Rights for all Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.