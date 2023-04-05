LAURA INGRAHAM: This is how we beat Democrats in 2024

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shares the issues Republicans must focus on to beat Democrats in 2024 on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden would like a debt default that he could blame on the GOP. But what he wants most of all is more violence — another January 6-type event, one that they can blame on the Republicans. That's why the Left made such a big show out of the increased security when President Trump went to New York this week. They want to encourage the narrative that GOP voters are dangerous radicals.

BIDEN SUGGESTS VOTING FOR REPUBLICANS IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY

…

So here's the lesson for tonight: Don't take the bait. We need 270 electoral votes to change this country. If we don't get them next November, we face four more years of decline and despair. We cannot get to 270 by simply carrying the same states that President Trump won in 2020. We need to convince millions of Americans who voted for Biden in 2020 to join our side. We can't do that with threats. We can't do it with anger. We certainly can't do it with civil unrest. When you're complaining, you're not winning, and we want to win in 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So of course, we're going to keep pointing out Biden's lies and other unfair practices, but don't be distracted by the hateful rhetoric of Biden and his supporters. The only way to stop the Democrats is to beat them. And the only way to beat them is to stay laser-focused on the economy, on rebuilding our place in the world and on replacing Biden's failed policies with the same type of policies that had this economy roaring in 2019.