House Democratic caucus leader claims climate change is 'largest national security threat' facing US, world

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., made the claim Wednesday that climate change is the largest threat to national security facing the United States and the world.

At a news conference with the House Democratic Caucus leadership Wednesday, Crow, a former combat veteran serving on the House Armed Services Committee, discussed the National Defense Authorization Act.

He said when he first joined the U.S. Army, he remembers being on the receiving end of policies made in Washington, D.C. Crow then asserted that the Democratic Party is the party of national security – and that climate change is at the top of the list when it comes to serious threats.

"The bottom line is that the Democratic Party, the House Democratic Caucus, is the party of national security in the 21st century. We are the party that’s dedicated to rule of law, to affirming our connection to our allies, to addressing the largest national security threat facing our planet and our country – that is climate change, which is both a threat multiplier and a threat magnifier," Crow said. "And dedicated to doing this in the right way.

"When we pass the National Defense Authorization Act this week, we have a couple of really important goals. One is we have to keep faith with our servicemen and women, those men and women who stand up and raise their right hand and take an oath that they’re willing to give their life to keep it," he said. "We have to keep faith with their families. We have to address the threats – the very real and deep threats – from our adversaries. We have to send a message to our allies around the world that America is here, and we are here firm, we will stand with them in their greatest hour, or in their time of need, and we have to address climate change and the greatest threats that we face. That’s what this bill does."

"That’s what the House Democratic Caucus has done," he added. "And I’m very proud to be a part of that effort and to join with my colleagues to say we will protect this nation, we will discharge our duties, and we will do so in the right and responsible manner."