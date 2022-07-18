Laura Ingraham: The fear-mongering globalists are worried their dream of a carbon neutral world is fading away

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham discussed how the climate alarmists are concerned their globalist, clean energy agenda is falling away as a climate spending bill goes down in flames and Germany returns to coal on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: IT'S CONSTANT HUMILIATION FOR PRESIDENT BIDEN

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, now he's a weather expert because he handled the transportation thing so well. All right. Well, here's the rule of thumb. If it's super hot out, it's climate change. And if it's super cold in the winter, it's climate change. So whatever change is happening, it means you have to run out and get an electric car. All right?

Yeah. For all their fear-mongering, the globalists are worried that their dream of a carbon-neutral world is fading away. Because in just the past week, a giant climate spending bill that went down in flames on Capitol Hill and then Germany's going back to coal, it turns out. Whoops. And of course, Americans are seething about gas prices.

Democrats are blaming Republicans or blaming Manchin drivers who won't ditch their gas guzzlers. And, of course, Vladimir Putin. They know their climate window is closing, so they send up their drone.

First, let me translate this. When John Heinz Kerry talks about accelerating the transition, what he means is a transition from when you had extra money in your pocket to a time where you have none. From American prosperity to American poverty. And the White House believes that you should be happy to make this sacrifice.

