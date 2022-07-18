Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Laura Ingraham: The fear-mongering globalists are worried their dream of a carbon neutral world is fading away

Laura Ingraham talks about how the climate alarmists are worried their agenda is slipping away

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Angle: Low Hopes Video

Angle: Low Hopes

High Hopes: the Left and its enablers have given up on Americans. But the good news is, if we beat them in November and again in 24, America First conservatives will stop answering to international bureaucrats and start answering to We the People.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham discussed how the climate alarmists are concerned their globalist, clean energy agenda is falling away as a climate spending bill goes down in flames and Germany returns to coal on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: IT'S CONSTANT HUMILIATION FOR PRESIDENT BIDEN

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, now he's a weather expert because he handled the transportation thing so well. All right. Well, here's the rule of thumb. If it's super hot out, it's climate change. And if it's super cold in the winter, it's climate change. So whatever change is happening, it means you have to run out and get an electric car. All right? 

Yeah. For all their fear-mongering, the globalists are worried that their dream of a carbon-neutral world is fading away. Because in just the past week, a giant climate spending bill that went down in flames on Capitol Hill and then Germany's going back to coal, it turns out. Whoops. And of course, Americans are seething about gas prices. 

WASHINGTON - JULY 14: Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) embraces House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) before watching the departure of the casket of Herschel Woody Williams on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Williams, who passed away at the age of 98, laid in honor inside in the Capitol. (Photo by Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - JULY 14: Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) embraces House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) before watching the departure of the casket of Herschel Woody Williams on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Williams, who passed away at the age of 98, laid in honor inside in the Capitol. (Photo by Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Democrats are blaming Republicans or blaming Manchin drivers who won't ditch their gas guzzlers. And, of course, Vladimir Putin. They know their climate window is closing, so they send up their drone. 

First, let me translate this. When John Heinz Kerry talks about accelerating the transition, what he means is a transition from when you had extra money in your pocket to a time where you have none. From American prosperity to American poverty. And the White House believes that you should be happy to make this sacrifice. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Angle: Low Hopes Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.