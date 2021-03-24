Laura Ingraham slams feds over crackdown on conservatives as 'national security threats' kill Americans

Laura Ingraham opened Wednesday's "Ingraham Angle" railing against federal authorities who have become so hyperfocused on prosecuting the January 6 Capitol riot that they have overlooked threats like the Colorado shooter.

INGRAHAM: As the feds expend untold man-hours and dollars playing Maxwell Smart over January 6, real national security threats are costing American lives. Consider the horrific grocery store shooting in Boulder, Colorado. We still know very little about what the FBI knew about the alleged mass killer – a 21-year-old Syrian immigrant named Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. All that has been reported is that he was "previously known to the FBI due to links he had with another individual under investigation."

What is that other individual under investigation for? Where does he live? Is it an Islamist terror threat? Is it that serious? At this point, I don’t know what you think, but with ten dead, the public deserves to know more. If the shooter was a member of the Proud Boys, I tell you, they’d be releasing whatever they had.

Our security establishment is supposed to preserve our way of life, not destroy it. The Pentagon should focus on stopping the CCP, not harassing and punishing Americans who disagree with Washington. And the FBI they should focus on real threats to American safety—not targeting law-abiding Americans by abusing an ever-expanding definition of "extremists."

