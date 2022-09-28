Expand / Collapse search
The student loan handout caused 'clear' damages for my client: Caleb Kruckenberg

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
The damages are pretty clear: Caleb Kruckenberg

Attorney Caleb Kruckenberg details his client's grievances in the lawsuit to stop President Biden’s student loan handouts on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Attorney Caleb Kruckenberg talks how his client in a lawsuit will be hurt by President Biden's student loan handouts Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

FIRST LAWSUIT FILED TO BLOCK BIDEN'S STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT

KRUCKENBERG: The question is not what's the damages to me or the Pacific Legal Foundation. It's to the people [who] are getting this student loan cancelation forced upon them. And for my client, Frank Garrison, who happens to be one of my colleagues, the damages are pretty clear. He is going to be stuck with a tax bill that he didn't ask for, for this cancelation that he doesn't want, that's going to put him in [a] worse position than if nothing happened. And to the extent that the White House just said - we heard the clip, they said, "Well, nobody's going to get this if they don't want it" - that's just not true. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

