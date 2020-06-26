Laura Ingraham implores schools to reopen as normal this fall or 'expect a difficult situation to get worse'

Laura Ingraham opened her show Thursday by reacting to an announcement by a major Virginia school district that it would not go back to pre-coronavirus operations when class resume in the fall.

"For decades, Democrats have tried to convince women that they care more about them and the children than Republicans care," Ingraham began. "Well, it's always been a lame campaign tactic and it's always pegged to these tedious cliches and to their support for things like abortion and food stamps. Meanwhile, Republicans think women value things like, I don't know, prosperity, a good job and safe streets.

"But that's not all," she added. "Mothers and fathers, of course, also greatly value education. And anyone who has or has had children knows there's no substitute for in-person learning from teachers in an actual school with peers and extracurricular activities."

Ingraham emphasized that in-person schooling benefits parents as well as their children.

"Millions of American students, exhausted parents coast-to-coast, and -- especially -- mothers are really anxious about what the fall will bring for their children and themselves," she said. "As moms who work outside the home are beginning to head back into the office, they need to know that their sons and daughters will be heading back to school Monday through Friday."

The host then turned to what she called the "shocking" situation in Fairfax County, Va., "one of the most affluent and populous suburbs of Washington, D.C."

"Families are given two options: Enrolling their kids in 100 percent online classes four days per week or in-person classes for just two days a week," Ingraham said. "Now, with the latter option, kids will have to remain six feet apart at all times, [with] daily health screenings and regular hand-washing and sanitizing."

According to Ingraham, the move by "Democrat-controlled" Fairfax County Public Schools flies in the face of evidence that children are highly unlikely to become infected with COVID-19 or transmit it to their peers or adults.

"If parents want to keep their kids at home, they should have the option and they should be able to do that," she concluded. "But the vast majority of Americans don't have the luxury to quit their jobs or the skill and patience required to teach their kids at home, let alone multiple children in different grades.

"Now, if already stressed-out parents and isolated children are forced back into this situation again, the one they just got out of from the spring, expect a difficult situation to get worse and dramatically so."