LAURA INGRAHAM: This is a propaganda victory for Hamas

FOX News host Laura Ingraham analyzes college students showing increasing support for Hamas on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Majoring in hatred: That's the focus of tonight's Angle. Now, it's totally undeniable there's a cancer within the Democratic Party and it's festering inside our universities — antisemitism. It's always bubbled under the surface, but now it's right out in the open.

SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN ASKED QATARI LEADER TO 'TONE DOWN AL JAZEERA'S' WAR COVERAGE: REPORT

…

Today it was a nationwide walkout for Palestine at colleges and even some high schools across America. Now, participants called it a "peace protest," but that's not how Hamas is interpreting it. For them, it's just another propaganda victory. Now, young minds in the United States are falling for this big lie that they're the real victims in this story. Well, a new Harvard/Harris poll asks respondents about their views in the United States on Hamas and Israel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, overall, 84% of respondents told pollsters they favored Israel, which is good, but 16% favored Hamas. For those aged 18 to 24, only 52% expressed support with Israel and 48% sympathized with Hamas. Now, Newsweek summed it up this way: Yeah, that's right. "Nearly half of young respondents said they side with the terrorist group that just earlier this month purposely targeted and slaughtered innocent civilians, including women, children and infants in a chilling and sadistic manner."