The Ingraham Angle
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

Trump to join Laura Ingraham for exclusive interview Monday night

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
President Trump will sit down with Fox News Channel's Laura Ingraham for an exclusive interview airing Monday, Aug. 31.

"The Ingraham Angle" host will discuss the aftermath of the Democratic and Republican National Conventions, the road to Election Day, the upcoming presidential debates, civil unrest across the country, the president's weekend visit to Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas in the wake of Hurricane Laura and the COVID-19 pandemic, among other topics.

Trump formally accepted the Republican nomination Thursday in a speech given at the White House on the final night of the Republican National Convention.

FOX NEWS MAKES HISTORY WITH MASSIVE AUDIENCE FOR TRUMP'S GOP RENOMINATION ACCEPTANCE SPEECH

President Trump and other RNC speakers have tried to make the case that he is the "law and order" candidate as civil unrest and violence continue to plague cities nationwide.

The president will also be visiting areas of the Gulf Coast impacted by Hurricane Laura.

A whopping 9.2 million people tuned in to Fox News from 10 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. ET Thursday to watch Trump accept his party's renomination for president.

By contrast, no other network garnered more than 2.6 million viewers. More people tuned into Fox News Thursday night than did CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC and CBS combined. The viewing figures more than double the combined viewership of the two liberal cable news networks, with CNN averaging 2.2 million viewers and MSNBC pulling in 1.9 million viewers.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.

