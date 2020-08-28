Fox News makes history with massive audience for Trump's GOP renomination acceptance speech

A whopping 9.2 million people tuned in to Fox News from 10 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. ET Thursday to watch President Trump accept his party's renomination for president to close the Republican National Convention.

By contrast, no other network garnered more than 2.6 million viewers. More people tuned into Fox News Thursday night than did CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC and CBS combined. The viewing figures more than double the combined viewership of the two liberal cable news networks, with CNN averaging 2.2 million viewers and MSNBC pulling in 1.9 million viewers.

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum co-anchored Fox News' record-breaking coverage, helping the network finish with an average primetime viewership of 7.8 million during the fourth night of the RNC. That figure is the highest primetime total viewership average for any political party convention in cable news history.

In addition “Hannity” averaged 7.8 million viewers and “Tucker Carlson Tonight” averaged 6.3 million viewers on Thursday, as both programs garnered the highest ratings in network history for their respective timeslots.

Fox News averaged 7.9 million total viewers during the four-day RNC, keeping its title of cable’s most-watched television network.

Fox News also thrived among the key demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 2.2 million demo viewers during Trump’s speech compared to only 757,000 for CNN and 391,000 for MSNBC. Fox News also topped CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC combined among the key demo.

The massive audence heard Trump claim on the South Lawn of the White House that that “Joe Biden is not the savior of America’s soul – he is the destroyer of America’s jobs, and if given the chance, he will be the destroyer of American greatness.”

Thursday was also was Fox News Digital’s best day in key categories such as unique devices, page views and video starts for any day of either party’s convention, according to Adobe Analytics.

Fox News had 2.6 million interactions across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on the final day of the RNC, according to Socialbakers.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.