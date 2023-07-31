LAURA INGRAHAM: People see that as most Americans are getting poorer, the Bidens keep getting richer

Fox News host Laura Ingraham argues Hunter Biden was paid "obscene" amounts of money for one reason and one reason only on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: They've gone from Joe knows nothing to he may have spoken to Hunter's business associates, but you can't prove any criminal wrongdoing or that he actually helped Hunter's clients. Gosh, they think you are this stupid. Their new spin is about as convincing as their new pitch that "Bidenomics" is working. Now [did] you see this today? Biden's overall approval is at an all-time low on the economy, just 34%. So I'm telling you, Americans are not this stupid. Facts are stubborn things. People see that as most Americans are getting poorer, the Bidens keep getting richer. How is that happening?

HUNTER BIDEN SPOTTED GETTING OFF PRIVATE JET DAYS AFTER CONTRADICTING PRESIDENT'S CLAIM ON FOREIGN CASH

And during the past several years, the evidence about Hunter has pointed to one unmistakable conclusion-- The Biden family acted like the US government was for sale. Hunter's old pal and business partner, Devon Archer, testified on Capitol Hill today, and it confirmed what we suspected before- that Joe Biden lied when he said he didn't know anything about his son's business. Well, we all know that when he was VP, Joe Biden was put on phone calls with Hunter and his clients, not to discuss the weather, as fascinating as Joe's perspective on the weather must be, but to reassure those clients that the big guy was on their side.

Archer testified that Hunter put his father on speakerphone while meeting with business partners at least 20 times. A lot of weather to talk about. And said that Joe Biden was on the phone to basically sell the brand. Now, no one should really get hung up, as sometimes Republicans are want to do, on whether sufficient proof exists to convict Joe Biden of a financial crime. That's irrelevant here. If Biden had any brains, he would never have wanted funds to go directly to himself anyway. It would be better if it all went to his son or brother or anyone in his family for that matter, as long as it went to a Biden. Again, consider what we already know.

Hunter was promoting himself as someone who could get things done. Remember the WhatsApp message? We know that his dad was happy to participate in these calls with Hunter's foreign clients. And I'm thinking about this today. I'm thinking, imagine for one millisecond if the same fact pattern applied to Don Jr. and Donald Trump. Do you think The New York Times would be defending their actions because there isn't a smoking gun? There's never a concern about needing a smoking gun when the bogus Trump investigations are involved. That's never a consideration. We all know that Hunter was paid obscene amounts of money for one reason and one reason only. He could deliver results.