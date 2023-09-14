LAURA INGRAHAM: Pelosi knows Biden is incapable of making any real decisions on his own

FOX News host Laura Ingraham explains why some Democrats will stick with President Biden if he is the best chance at beating former President Donald Trump on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Pelosi knows that Biden is a figurehead , that he's incapable of making any real decisions on his own. They don't even want him to make those decisions, but even still, they'll stick with him if they think he's their best chance to beat Trump, but if they determine that Biden is a liability, they're going to dump him.

One Democrat oracle, David Ignatius, as I said, thinks that Biden is a liability, but the widely respected Pelosi is still on the fence. What neither perhaps is seeing is that the walls are closing in, not just on this issue of Biden's age or Biden's mental fitness, but on his policies.

The White House has lied about the economy. It's in shambles. They lied that Biden wasn't aware of Hunter's foreign money trail. They lied about the border. It's a nightmare. They told us a fairytale about the war in Ukraine, and it's not going well. Now, they've backed themselves into a corner, not only with their policies that are failing, but with their candidate who is failing.