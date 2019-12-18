Ingraham rips Pelosi's 'three-ring flop': Americans ready for 'circus' to leave town

In her opening monologue Tuesday, Laura Ingraham compared the House Democrats’ impeachment push against President Trump to a “circus,” laying out why she believes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has led a “three-ring flop.”

“It has all of the feels of like a second-rate traveling circus that camps out in the old fairgrounds of your town, but then it never leaves. You have the jugglers, kind of half-baked jugglers, and kind of uneasy tightrope walkers,” she said on “The Ingraham Angle.”

President Trump, in a blistering, no-holds-barred six-page letter Tuesday to Pelosi, lambasted the Democrats' impeachment inquiry as an "open war on American Democracy," writing that she has violated her oath of office and "cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!"

"Everyone, you included, knows what is really happening," Trump said, just a day before House Democrats were expected to vote to impeach him. "Your chosen candidate lost the election in 2016, in an Electoral College landslide (306-227), and you and your party have never recovered from this defeat. So you have spent three straight years attempting to overturn the will of the American people and nullify their votes. You view democracy as your enemy!"

The president argued that Democrats were trying to distract Americans from the strong economy and historically low unemployment numbers, and pointed out that Democrats have openly called for impeachment since the day he took office.

Trump's letter came a day before House Democrats are expected to vote along party lines to impeach the president, sending the matter to the GOP-controlled Senate for a virtually certain acquittal. Moderate Democrats in districts Trump won in 2016 largely have fallen in line in favor of impeachment, with only two exceptions.

“After weeks of the Democrats cheapo production, Americans are desperate for the show to just be over. Heck, the production is so bad, I would not be surprised if we had a full-fledged stampede on our hands,” Ingraham said, adding that the role of "sword-swallower" is being played by swing-state Democrats who are going along with Pelosi's impeachment push.

Ingraham said Democrats like freshman Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who represents a district won by Trump in 2016 and said she's in favor of impeachment, will likely pay the price in 2020.

