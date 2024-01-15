LAURA INGRAHAM: It's not just Joe Biden's physical decline that's evident

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shreds President Biden’s agenda ahead of the Iowa caucuses on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, more than two years later, despite everything the media has done to try to prop him up, it's not just Joe Biden 's physical decline that's evident. There's chaos breaking out all over. The invasion at the southern border has already fundamentally changed America and of course, that's what Biden's people wanted. Inflation that's dipped slightly, but Americans’ buying power has taken a major hit. Groceries that cost you $100 in December of 2019 cost you $125 by the end of 2023. Thanks to Axios for that.

Now, over the course of the year, that adds up to real money to real people and none of that can be messaged away by Karine Jean-Pierre – by the way, but nice try. Meanwhile, our effort to help protect Ukraine's borders, that hasn't panned out. Oops. Yeah. What's $100 billion among friends? And for a few hours on Saturday night, we wondered whether the White House grounds, their borders, were even safe. A pro-Palestinian mob was trying to scale. They were rattling, trying to climb over the security fence screaming, "F Biden!" It turns out Hamas has some friends on the left, and since they're leftists, they're not going to be put in solitary confinement, and they're not going to be charged even with simple trespassing.

