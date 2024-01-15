Biden campaign split between Delaware and White House, worrying allies: 'Everybody's nervous'

President Biden's campaign advisers are splitting their time between Wilmington, Delaware and the White House, causing some donors and political strategists to worry about Biden's chances in 2024, according to a new report.

"Less than a year before Election Day," The New York Times reported in a story published Sunday, "the president has a campaign with two distinct centers of gravity, advisers juggling two jobs at once, and months of internal debate about when to consolidate everyone in one place."

Matt Bennett, co-founder of the think tank Third Way, said that the risk of Biden division and a Trump victory was a "collapse" of the U.S.

'ANIMATED' OBAMA URGES BIDEN TO STEP UP CAMPAIGN, 'MOVE AGGRESSIVELY' TO COUNTER TRUMP: REPORT

"Everybody’s nervous," he said, "and the downside risk isn’t that Mitt Romney becomes president. It’s that the republic collapses, and so people are really scared."

Biden donor John Morgan said that donors and strategists are constantly bothering the campaign with advice because they're also concerned about Biden's chances at winning.

"That’s why you hear so much, you know, back-seat driving," Morgan said. "Because we all think we have the answer. And, you know, the campaign gets sick of hearing from donors and political operatives and so-called experts."

Morgan and other Biden supporters that spoke with The Times also said they were especially concerned about polls showing former President Trump beating out Biden in a potential 2024 rematch.

A key New York Times and Siena College poll in December showed Trump edging out Biden 46%-44% among registered voters nationwide, as other polls continue to show Trump defeating Biden in the upcoming election.

Political strategist and former Clinton advisor James Carville said that it was more important to speak hard truths about the Biden campaign than it was to remain in the campaign's good graces.

"The D.N.C., the state party chairs, the labor people, the progressive advocacy groups, they all want a seat at the table," Carville said. "You can have a seat as long as you keep your mouth shut. I’m old and I can say it because I’ve been around, but that’s the truth."

BIDEN CAMPAIGN'S MEETING WITH NEW YORK TIMES IN DELAWARE WENT WRONG: REPORT

A Biden campaign spokesperson was questioned about the Times report on CNN Monday.

"This campaign is absolutely ready to take on Donald Trump if he emerges as the Republican nominee," campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler told CNN. "There is a strong sense of urgency from this campaign, from the president himself."

The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.