LAURA INGRAHAM: The left are desperate to find any edge on Republicans

Laura Ingraham discusses how Democrats are "losing their grip on power" across both political and social fronts after Elon Musk's Twitter takeover on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: THANK GOD WE HAVE A SYSTEM WHERE THE PEOPLE, NOT WASHINGTON DINOSAURS, CHOOSE REPRESENTATIVES

LAURA INGRAHAM: Oh, do you feel the tensions are so high on the left across America tonight? They are desperate. I'm telling you, desperate to find any edge on Republicans as the midterms approach. So in the aftermath of this hideous attack on Paul Pelosi in their San Francisco home, of course, we hope and pray for his full recovery from this disgusting attack. The question is whether Democrats will attempt to use the actions of a lone lunatic to chill political speech.

Now, if so, this is because their grip on power is beginning to give way. On two major fronts tonight in politics and across social media. Now for them, Elon Musk's successful purchase of Twitter is a total invasion of their inner sanctums. Like an intruder waltzing into their living rooms, turning on Fox News, maybe making a sandwich and then using the bathroom. How dare he? Meanwhile, most regular people see Elon's desire to kind of house clean at Twitter as just plain common sense. After all, we've discovered there is a lot of fat to cut there.

