LAURA INGRAHAM: Thank God we have a system where the people, not Washington dinosaurs, choose representatives

Laura Ingraham discusses the poor selection of candidates the Democrats have propped up for office on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Well, just as McConnell was wrong about voting for Biden's so-called infrastructure bill, he was wrong to imply that Republicans just chose lousy candidates. Now, we all know the GOP establishment has been exposed for their mistakes on things like China trade and these endless wars. And I think it kind of makes them nervous when new faces appear on the scene who just aren't beholden to the old guard and who aren't afraid of them to challenge them. Even they hated Trump for the same reason.

Now. Thank God we have a system where the people, not Washington dinosaurs, get to choose who best to represent them every election cycle. But if we're talking weak candidates and we are talking weak candidates, the party that has them in spades is the Democrat Party. I mean, Governor J.B. Pritzker in Illinois, please, who in his right mind, can believe that he should win reelection. What is he actually done for the state other than preside over a huge population loss? Oh, I mean, other than, you know, further wrecking education in the state by ordering schools to stay closed throughout the state through COVID.

