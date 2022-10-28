Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

LAURA INGRAHAM: Thank God we have a system where the people, not Washington dinosaurs, choose representatives

Ingraham highlights the weak candidates of the Democratic party

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Angle: Who has the bad candidates now? Video

Angle: Who has the bad candidates now?

Laura Ingraham discusses the poor selection of candidates from the Democrats for midterms on ‘The Ingraham Angle.

Laura Ingraham discusses the poor selection of candidates the Democrats have propped up for office on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: THIS IS HOW IMPORTANT HISPANIC-AMERICANS ARE IN OUR LIFE AND OUR POLITICS

LAURA INGRAHAM: Well, just as McConnell was wrong about voting for Biden's so-called infrastructure bill, he was wrong to imply that Republicans just chose lousy candidates. Now, we all know the GOP establishment has been exposed for their mistakes on things like China trade and these endless wars. And I think it kind of makes them nervous when new faces appear on the scene who just aren't beholden to the old guard and who aren't afraid of them to challenge them. Even they hated Trump for the same reason. 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, walks to the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, walks to the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Now. Thank God we have a system where the people, not Washington dinosaurs, get to choose who best to represent them every election cycle. But if we're talking weak candidates and we are talking weak candidates, the party that has them in spades is the Democrat Party. I mean, Governor J.B. Pritzker in Illinois, please, who in his right mind, can believe that he should win reelection. What is he actually done for the state other than preside over a huge population loss? Oh, I mean, other than, you know, further wrecking education in the state by ordering schools to stay closed throughout the state through COVID. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Angle: Who has the bad candidates now? Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.