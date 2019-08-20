Laura Ingraham: Joe Biden's campaign seems like Hillary 2016 all over again

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidacy of former Vice President Joe Biden is starting to look familiar, Fox News' Laura Ingraham said Tuesday.

In fact, she said, it's beginning to look a lot like Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign.

"Biden, like Hillary, is willing to jettison his long-held political positions to try to win over the radical elements of his party," Ingraham said in her opening monologue on "The Ingraham Angle."

For example, Ingraham said that Clinton, while secretary of state from 2009 to 2013, supported the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade framework while in office. But when she ran for president in 2016 she said the TPP "didn't meet my standards."

Ingraham added that Biden also supported the trade pact while vice president, citing an Associated Press report from 2015.

"Mr. Flip, meet Mrs. Flop," Ingraham said. "His ancient position of four years ago was the establishment Democrat position."

She added Biden is campaigning in a similar way to Clinton in moving farther to the political left to satisfy the activist wing of the Democratic Party.

"Biden, like Hillary, is trying to placate the socialists in the ranks of the party -- to blunt the candidacies of [Sen. Elizabeth] Warren and [Sen. Bernie] Sanders," she said.

In addition, Ingraham noted how some liberal media personalities are not warming to Biden's candidacy.

Reacting to a report that some Biden allies had suggested the candidate scale back campaign appearances to prevent gaffes, "The Young Turks" host Cenk Uygur said the development was troubling.

"When you're trying to hide the candidate, that probably means you don't have a good candidate," Uygur said on his program.

Ingraham later said she believed Biden's presidential bid is beginning, "to feel like the Hillary campaign."

"Biden's campaign is looking like a bad sequel -- Hillary 2.0."