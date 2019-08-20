Spike Lee calls Trump a 'white supremacist,' says his supporters 'kneel before the altar of the almighty dollar'

Famed filmmaker Spike Lee claimed Tuesday it is "not even a question anymore" that President Trump is a "white supremacist" and suggested his supporters back him "for money."

While commemorating the 400th anniversary of the first slaves arriving in North America, Lee pivoted to "where we are today" and asked CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, "Why are we still asking, 'Is this guy a white supremacist?'" which was likely in reference to several 2020 Democratic candidates who agreed that Trump is a white supremacist when asked recently.

"It's not even a question anymore," Lee said. "I mean, the Muslim ban, all Mexicans are rapists, murderers, and drug dealers..."

"Do you think he's going to be reelected?" Cooper asked.

"Can I get on my knees now and pray?" Lee joked.

The Oscar-winning screenwriter then slammed Trump for his handling of the 2017 Charlottesville riot, saying that the president couldn't "make a decision between what's right and wrong." He also claimed Trump gave neo-Nazis and white nationalists the "dog whistle" to "come on out" and show their faces in public since their guy "is in the White House."

He also took a swipe at Trump supporters.

"I think that people out there really look in their heart and I truly believe people know what's right and what's wrong. You know that." Lee continued. "And a lot of these people getting behind this guy... they're gonna be on the wrong side of history with him... For money? What are you doing it for? I mean... you kneel down before the altar of the almighty dollar, then I guess all bets are off."