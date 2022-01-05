Jan. 6 is Democrats' new strategy to energize the left: Laura Ingraham

Laura Ingraham blasted Democrats for jumping down the radical-left rabbit hole after Hillary Clinton lost the 2020 presidential election on "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday.

"By 2020, the party could not resist throwing in with its most radical elements," she said. "They work with the press and corrupt forces inside our own government to hound Trump with relentless and baseless investigations. And, of course, leveling all these ridiculous accusations. The left salivated at the prospect of impeachment and conviction. They were committed to winning by any means necessary."

"They're now stuck with these crazy, hard-left policies and toxic people issuing unrealistic demands," Ingraham continued.

When President Biden was on the 2020 ticket for the White House, the Democrats ratcheted up social and political unrest to ensure his seat in the Oval Office, Ingraham said.

"When it became obvious in 2020 that Joe Biden, their hologram candidate, couldn't inspire any political excitement or energy himself, they had to find that energy somewhere else. And find it they did — in BLM, the teachers unions, the Greta Thunberg climate crowd, COVID, fearmongerers, the Squad," Ingraham added. "Suddenly, Democrats who campaigned as moderates were spouting the lingo of diversity, equity inclusion, vaccine mandates, [and] Build Back Better."

When moderates such as West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin stood up to their agenda, "they are torn to shreds by the Squad," Ingraham said.

Ingraham said the radical string within the Democratic Party is not where the American people are at politically.

"Now this is the Democrats' entire political agenda in 2022 — 'We'll protect you from the insurrectionists,'" Ingraham said. 'Of course, while they drive up inflation, destabilize our position abroad, fly illegals into your town, and let Fauci keep your children from normal schooling and you from work. This isn't a hard-left country."

"Biden is a lame-duck president. Americans don't care what [Biden] says. His own party doesn't really care what he says. Other countries, they certainly don't care what he says."

"Can anyone in good faith really say he's going to get better with age?" she asked. "If he can't remember the current date or the names of his own Cabinet members now, how the heck is he going to sound in 2024?"

Despite the incongruence between the radical wing of the Democratic Party and Americans' political tastes, Ingraham said Democrats will only double down on their agenda.

"Here's my prediction — a GOP win in November will not force any Democrat introspection ... It's just going to harden their opposition and deepen their commitment to rule changes to ensure they never lose power again," she said. "The monsters are too strong now. It will take an electoral tsunami in 2024 to wipe them out."

"And that's the angle."