LAURA INGRAHAM: It's 'beyond comprehension' that Kamala Harris could be responsible for so many lives

Fox News host Laura Ingraham jabs Vice President Kamala Harris' experience, saying she's only in her position "because of connections" on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: When you don't really ever get vetted, when you get pushed along in your career not for your talent, but because of connections — well, you can fake it for a while, but the truth is always going to come out. And here's the truth: Harris is nowhere close to being as politically adept as Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden, let alone in the same stratosphere as Obama.

JD VANCE RIPS KAMALA HARRIS FOR MORE WORD SALAD — 'SIGNIFICANCE OF THE POWER OF DIPLOMACY'

She can't hold a press conference or answer reporters' questions. She can't explain why their record is, by any measure, successful. She can't go into Michigan and explain how she's going to rescue the auto industry. She can't go into Pittsburgh to explain how she's going to save the steel industry. And we certainly know she cannot reassure a single world leader of her competence and understanding of geopolitical affairs.

But she's had one recent significant meeting with a foreign leader, Netanyahu, and it was so bad that immediately after it, he ended up having his people go out and start leaking about how terrible she was. And then he returned home to order the obliteration of the leader of Hamas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They're acting as though we're going to, I don't know, vote for Miss Congeniality here in the United States. The idea that Kamala is going to be responsible for the lives of hundreds of millions of Americans or commander-in-chief of hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops is beyond comprehension.

She will make none of the big decisions. She's even worse than Biden because she's never really been vetted, and she has no experience.