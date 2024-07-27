Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump calls Kamala Harris' meeting with Netanyahu 'terrible and insulting'

Netanyahu was reportedly upset with Harris after their meeting in Washington, D.C.

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Netanyahu presents former President Trump with a photo of Bibas toddler still held captive by Hamas Video

Netanyahu presents former President Trump with a photo of Bibas toddler still held captive by Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented former President Trump a photo of one of the Bibas toddlers, children who are still held captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. (Credit: GPO)

Former President Trump called Vice President Kamala Harris' meeting with the Israeli prime minister "terrible and insulting" Saturday, claiming the White House disrespected the Middle East ally.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with both President Biden and Harris in Washington, D.C., Thursday, 

"P.M. Netanyahu of Israel had a terrible and 'insulting' meeting in D.C. with Kamala Harris, who also refused to preside over Congress during his speech, which is an obligation of the V.P. Rarely has such a thing happened," Trump wrote on his social media site, Truth Social.

NETANYAHU REPORTEDLY UPSET WITH HARRIS OVER VP'S ISRAEL REMARKS AS WHITE HOUSE PUSHES BACK

Kamala Harris Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Amos Ben-Gershom(GPO)/Handout/Anadolu )

"Her ineptness will greatly prolong the war and delay the hostage release," the former president continued. "The same people that embarrassed us in AFGHANISTAN with their gross incompetence, are the ones who are telling Israel not to fight any longer with Hamas. Forget October 7th, they say!"

The post put the word "insulting" in quotations, but it is unclear if Trump was intending to directly quote the prime minister. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

An Israeli official told Axios Netanyahu was unhappy with Harris mentioning civilian deaths in Gaza and the "dire humanitarian situation there."

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS' ABSENCE AT NETANYAHU SPEECH NOT WITHOUT PRECEDENT

Donald Trump speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention

Former President Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.  (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The White House pushed back against those reports Friday, with one aide telling Fox News, "I don’t know what they’re talking about." 

Trump went on to repeat an idea he has conveyed in the past, that he is the only rational candidate for Jewish Americans. He offered the same sentiment about Catholic Americans.

"Any Jewish person that votes for Kamala, or a Democrat, should immediately have their head examined. Likewise Catholics, who are being persecuted by this Administration, should not be voting for Radical Left Kamala. VOTE TRUMP 2024. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Donald Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Former President Trump, left, shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose for a photo during their meeting at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. (Amos Ben-Gershom(GPO)/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The White House meeting came before Netanyahu's meeting Friday with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. 

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

