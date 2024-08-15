Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

LAURA INGRAHAM: It will be a 'new nightmare' if Kamala is elected

Laura Ingraham likens a potential Harris economy to the 'inflationary misery' of the Carter era

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: Kamala wants these crippling shortages Video

Laura: Kamala wants these crippling shortages

Fox News host Laura Ingraham questions the vice president's response to inflation as Americans struggle to make end's meet on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Americans can expect a "new nightmare" if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the presidential election on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Kamala actually wants us to go back — well, to the 1970s. She's not content with just the inflationary misery of the Carter era — Kamala wants the crippling shortages that went along with it.

CNN'S KASIE HUNT QUESTIONS WHY HARRIS IS HOLDING CAMPAIGN EVENT ALONGSIDE BIDEN: 'FEELS UNCOMFORTABLE' 

Now, one summer in the 1980s, I lived as a student in the former Soviet Union in Leningrad. I witnessed firsthand the effects of the policies that Kamala is now veering toward. Shortages everywhere; people standing in line for hours. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

So, if you thought the last three-and-a-half years were bad under Joe, brace yourself. This will be a new nightmare if Comrade Kamala sets foot in the White House. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.