LAURA INGRAHAM: It will be a 'new nightmare' if Kamala is elected

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Americans can expect a "new nightmare" if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the presidential election on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Kamala actually wants us to go back — well, to the 1970s. She's not content with just the inflationary misery of the Carter era — Kamala wants the crippling shortages that went along with it.

Now, one summer in the 1980s, I lived as a student in the former Soviet Union in Leningrad. I witnessed firsthand the effects of the policies that Kamala is now veering toward. Shortages everywhere; people standing in line for hours.

So, if you thought the last three-and-a-half years were bad under Joe, brace yourself. This will be a new nightmare if Comrade Kamala sets foot in the White House.