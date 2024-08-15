Pentagon says there is a 'deepening cooperation and relationship' between Russia and Iran

A partnership between Russia and Iran is allegedly deepening, according to the Pentagon.



In a press conference on Thursday, Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh responded to a journalist's question regarding a recent meeting between leaders of the two nations.



"So I can't speculate on, you know, on that visit, I would say that I think, separately, we've seen a deepening cooperation and relationship between Russia and Iran as Russia continues to, engage in its unlawful war in Ukraine," said Singh.



"So, you know, we've we've seen that deepening partnership."

"We've seen Russia continue to seek weapons out from Iran. While I can speculate on what this visit entails, you know, we've seen these visits of leaders, happen over the course of the last two years," Singh added.



Russia has recently promised missile support to Iran after a visit by a defense minister to the Middle Eastern nation.



Singh clarified, "in terms of how this plays, you know, into the Middle East. Look, Iran has a choice. I think we've been very clear in our messaging when it comes to the defense of Israel. We are going to stand in the defense of Israel just as we did, you know, on April 13th."

The United States has recently expanded its presence in the Middle East, sending the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to the region.



According to the Pentagon, it is unclear exactly where these additional American defense resources will be located.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.