Pentagon says there is a 'deepening cooperation and relationship' between Russia and Iran

The United States has recently sent the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to the Middle East

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Pentagon claims Russia and Iran have 'deepening' relationship over Ukraine war

Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh shared what is known by the Department of Defense regarding a recent call between Russian and Iranian leaders and their ongoing alliance.

A partnership between Russia and Iran is allegedly deepening, according to the Pentagon.

In a press conference on Thursday, Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh responded to a journalist's question regarding a recent meeting between leaders of the two nations.

PENTAGON SAYS AN ATTACK BY IRAN IS 'CERTAINLY POSSIBLE' THIS WEEK: ‘WE NEED TO TAKE IT SERIOUSLY'

"So I can't speculate on, you know, on that visit, I would say that I think, separately, we've seen a deepening cooperation and relationship between Russia and Iran as Russia continues to, engage in its unlawful war in Ukraine," said Singh. 

"So, you know, we've we've seen that deepening partnership."

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with Iran's acting President Mohammad Mokhber and cabinet members at the Imam Khomeini Husseiniya in Tehran, Iran on July 07, 2024. (Iranian Leader Press Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"We've seen Russia continue to seek weapons out from Iran. While I can speculate on what this visit entails, you know, we've seen these visits of leaders, happen over the course of the last two years," Singh added.

U.S. MILITARY EXPANDS PRESENCE IN MIDDLE EAST, REPOSITIONS FORCES AS REGIONAL TENSIONS SIMMER

Russia has recently promised missile support to Iran after a visit by a defense minister to the Middle Eastern nation.

Singh clarified, "in terms of how this plays, you know, into the Middle East. Look, Iran has a choice. I think we've been very clear in our messaging when it comes to the defense of Israel. We are going to stand in the defense of Israel just as we did, you know, on April 13th."

Russian President Vladimir Putin

In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state owned agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting regarding the situation in the Kursk region, in his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow, on August 12, 2024. The governor of Russia's Kursk region where Ukraine has launched an incursion told Russian President Vladimir Putin that 28 settlements with a population of around 2,000 people are controlled by Ukrainian troops on August 12, 2024. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / POOL / AFP) / Editor's note : this image is distributed by Russian state owned agency Sputnik (GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The United States has recently expanded its presence in the Middle East, sending the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to the region.

According to the Pentagon, it is unclear exactly where these additional American defense resources will be located.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com