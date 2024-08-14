Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kamala Harris

Rep. Jordan says Kamala Harris could fix the border, economy as VP but hasn't: 'She's made it worse'

'Kamala Harris could fix the border now. She hasn't,' Rep. Jordan wrote

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Kamala Harris has been responsible for the 'worst border crisis' we've had in history: Chris Clem Video

Kamala Harris has been responsible for the 'worst border crisis' we've had in history: Chris Clem

Former Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief Chris Clem discusses Vice President Kamala Harris' stance on the border on 'America's Newsroom.'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also the Democratic Party's presidential nominee, could fix issues like the border crisis, the economy and crime in her current capacity as vice president but has failed to do so.

This comes as Harris has begun making promises of what her administration would do if she defeats former President Trump in November to become the next president, including being stronger on border security, fighting for the middle class and working to pass gun reform such as universal background checks, red flag laws and an assault weapons ban.

But Republicans are hitting Harris over the policies the Biden-Harris administration has pushed during her time as vice president for issues of immigration, the economy and crime.

HERITAGE FOUNDATION SUES DHS FOR DOCUMENTS THAT SAY 'HARRIS' AND 'BORDER CZAR'

Jim Jordan on Capitol Hill

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris could fix issues like the border crisis, the economy and crime as vice president. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"Kamala Harris could fix the border now. She hasn't," Jordan wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "She could fix the economy now. She's made it worse. She could clean up Democrat-run cities now. But raises money to bail out rioters."

President Biden tapped Harris in 2021 to address the root causes of mass migration from Central and South America, although some Democrats and members of the media have recently claimed that Harris was never appointed as "border czar," even though several of the same media outlets previously described her as such.

Biden said in March 2021 that Harris was leading the effort to coordinate with Mexico and other Northern Triangle nations — Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — to address issues such as the surge of migrants at the Southern Border.

HARRIS SAYS SHE WILL NOT PUSH 'MEDICARE-FOR ALL' PLAN DESPITE PREVIOUS SUPPORT

Vice President Kamala Harris

Republicans are hitting Harris over the policies the Biden-Harris administration has pushed during her time as vice president on issues like immigration, the economy and crime. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, the House passed a resolution condemning Harris as the border czar over her handling of the mass migration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. The resolution passed by a 220-196 vote.

Jordan's mention of Harris raising money to bail out rioters is a reference to her making social media posts in June 2020 encouraging people to donate to the nonprofit the Minnesota Freedom Fund "to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota" after the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis in May 2020.

More from Politics