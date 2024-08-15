CNN's Kasie Hunt questions why Harris is holding campaign event alongside Biden: 'Feels uncomfortable'

CNN anchor Kasie Hunt expressed concerns Thursday about an upcoming dual event between President Biden and Vice President Harris, calling the appearance possibly "uncomfortable."

"I actually have to say, I question why it is that Harris is doing this with Biden," Hunt said. "It feels uncomfortable, straight up at the outset. Maybe it's not going to be."

The White House announced that Biden and Harris will travel to Maryland on Thursday to discuss their achievements in health care and the "progress they are making to lower costs for the American people."

"This is a very delicate balancing act for Harris," Hunt said, noting that the event will be a "passing of the torch moment."

"She's obviously trying to carve out her own path and distance herself from the president on some issues like the economy," she said.

Biden was forced off the ticket last month under immense party pressure as polls showed him likely to lose to former President Trump, and he is reportedly still harboring bitterness about his treatment from top Democratic figures like Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi.

One of the CNN panelists, Democratic National Committee senior advisor Brad Woodhouse, denied that the event would be "uncomfortable" for Biden or for Harris.

"I don't think it will be uncomfortable at all and remember that this event is announcing one of the seminal successes of this administration, which is driving down drug prices," he said.

"She's got to play number two with him in a world where you really want to look like number one!" Hunt responded.

The anchor also told panelists that Trump is scheduled to give a press conference "right afterwards," adding that if the Biden-Harris event is "awkward," the former president would seize on it.

The White House has responded to questions from reporters as to the current relationship between Harris and Biden, especially after Harris has become the new presidential nominee for the Democratic Party.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized to reporters on Monday that Biden and Harris are closely aligned, adding that the vice president has been a "critical part" of the president's accomplishments.

"[Harris is] going to lay out her vision," Jean-Pierre said. "But again, they've been aligned, you know, they've been aligned for the last three and a half years. There's not been any daylight."

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.