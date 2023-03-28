Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: This killer's identity didn't match the media's 'preferred criteria'

Ingraham highlights the true identity of the Nashville shooter

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Laura Ingraham discusses the details surrounding the Nashville female shooter identifying herself with he/him pronouns and how trans activists have been targeting Tennessee for weeks on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Laura Ingraham dug into the identity of The Covenant School shooter in Nashville, Tennessee on "The Ingraham Angle." 

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING: 6 KILLED INCLUDING 3 STUDENTS, SHOOTER DEAD

LAURA INGRAHAM: Horrific news out of Nashville today. Three young children, three adults are dead after a gunman entered the school through an unlocked school door and then opened fire before being gunned down by police. Now, it's a horrific, unconscionable act. Authorities seemed to take an unusually long time to release the identity and other details about this killer, except to mention one unusual fact.

Well, it turns out the killer's identity didn't quite match the preferred criteria of the media, which is usually white male. They like it when they're angry at immigrants and others. 

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Public Affairs Director Don Aaron speaks to the media regarding a shooting at The Covenant School, Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, March 27, 2023. (Emily Zanotti/Fox News Digital)

Well, someone who is mentally unstable, perhaps, but still had access to an AR-15 style weapon. But this shooter wasn't just any old former female student at the school. She referred to herself as he/ him and was reportedly in the midst of a so-called transition process. 

Now, what treatments this individual was receiving or had received is still unknown. But all day long, authorities went out of their way to avoid releasing this information, instead simply referring to the killer as a 28-year-old woman until the question was directly posed by someone who attended the press conference today. 