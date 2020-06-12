Laura Ingraham lays out the ideal Republican platform for the 2020 election

Laura Ingraham opened Friday's edition of "The Ingraham Angle" by laying out what she said should be the GOP's platform for the 2020 presidential election, saying the party must give people hope that America's best days are ahead.

"First, we will redouble our efforts to preserve for all Americans their freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of press and freedom of assembly," Ingraham began. "We lost a lot more than just our booming economy in those lockdowns.

"And even with states reopening, millions of Americans are still unable to attend church services, go to weddings or any other large gathering, for that matter. Well, unless you're looting, rioting or hurling obscenities at cops, of course, then it's OK."

Following the fiasco of the coronavirus lockdowns, the host said, "our sacrosanct freedoms should only be abridged in true emergencies and only pursuant to laws passed by elected officials, not by decrees issued by governors or mayors, especially those who don't even follow their own rules."

Ingraham's second platform plank called for a stop to "efforts by multinational companies to ship jobs offshore." The third plank called for a crackdown on violent criminals and support for law enforcement.

"We want all Americans to feel safe inside and outside their homes. And that means swift and sure punishment for violent crime, especially in poor neighborhoods," Ingraham said. "It also means supporting the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect us."

Next, Ingraham called for Republicans to take the threat from China seriously.

"We recognize that the Chinese Communist Party is a grave threat to the United States and we'll take all measures necessary to prevent it from endangering our national interests," Ingraham said. "Now, for starters, we should prohibit American companies from doing any work in China that would benefit the Chinese military or enable the Communist regime to further oppress its own citizens. Tech companies, we're talking to you. We absolutely need to keep the Chinese from infiltrating and undermining our institutions of higher learning."

Finally, Ingraham called for Americans to teach children the whole of the country's history, "the good and the bad" before calling on the GOP to fight "tyranny."

"Ever since the days of the Revolution," she said, "average Americans have fought against ... tyranny and we pledge to continue this fight no matter the odds."