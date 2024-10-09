LAURA INGRAHAM: Harris and Biden are trying to rebrand their failures as 'misinformation'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out the Biden administration for trying to mask its failures amid hurricane season on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, Harris and Biden are trying to spin their failures as misinformation, but again, other than a few fringe theories out there, there are certain facts that are beyond dispute.

First, FEMA did neglect residents in areas ravaged by Hurricane Helene as exposed by the victims themselves, and it wasn't until they started speaking out and Elon Musk publicly criticized the trouble he was having — getting his StarLink terminals dropped into affected areas — that things finally started improving.

Second, DHS Secretary Mayorkas literally told us they were running out of money for FEMA hurricane assistance …

Third, FEMA allocated over $640 million this year alone to sheltering migrants. So, combine this with other money that DHS, which oversees FEMA, has already spent on resettling migrants since 2021, and we're talking billions. We don't even know how much, but billions and billions of dollars since Biden and Harris took office. This money, of course, should be spent and allocated to shoring up disaster management for Americans, not on illegal aliens.

Fourth, in addition to the billions for the care of migrants, Kamala just boasted about $157 million that her administration greenlit to go to Lebanon. So, instead of addressing the substantive criticisms, the Harris camp and their immediate protectorate is sprinkling their hurricane warnings with just totally irrelevant, petty and nonsensical smears.