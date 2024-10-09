NY Times columnist mocks Kamala Harris' friendly interview with radio host Howard Stern

New York Times columnist Michelle Cottle mocked Vice President Kamala Harris' interview with liberal radio host Howard Stern on Tuesday and said the Democratic nominee spent an "hour in the warm embrace" of the radio host.

"Stern was a little too openly butt-smoochy for my taste, but I like a little more spice in my political interviews," Cottle wrote, suggesting Harris go on "Hot Ones" next, where host Sean Evans asks his guests questions as they attempt to eat hot wings covered in various sauces.

Stern, was one of three friendly interview stops for Harris this week, as she also appeared on ABC's "The View," and with late night host Stephen Colbert. Stern, a big critic of former President Trump, told the vice president that he was voting for her during the interview, and repeatedly went after Harris' opponent.

"Yes, folks hoping to find serious policy talk on the Stern show were out of luck. But honestly, any voters still undecided at this late date are unlikely to be making their decision based on the nitty-gritty of the candidates’ tax plans," Cottle wrote.

"Who could resist the opportunity to outsource some Trump bashing to a professional trash-talker like Stern, who famously disdains the MAGA king?" the columnist added.

During an hour-long live interview with the Democratic presidential candidate, Stern repeatedly ripped into Trump and expressed disbelief that anyone would vote for him. At one point, he claimed the sun would "go out" if Trump was re-elected.

"With all this pressure on you right now, and you've got to win, you just have to," he told Harris. "I really believe we're in for the darkest skies on the planet, like the sun’s literally going to go out. God bless you for doing this," he said about her presidential bid.

"Howard, I’m doing everything I can to make sure he does not win," Harris responded.

Cottle wrote that the "juicy bits" of the interview included, "that the V.P. isn’t a napper; that she digs Doritos and jigsaw puzzles; that her favorite F1 driver is Lewis Hamilton; that she went to see U2 at the Sphere; and that a rare area of musical agreement between her and Doug, her husband, is their love of Prince."

Noting that she's spoken to the Harris campaign about her media strategy, she wrote that the Democrat's team is hoping to meet voters where they are.

During "The View" on Monday, Harris was asked if there was anything she would have done differently from President Biden in the last four years.

"Not a thing comes to mind," she responded.

Fox News' Lindsey Kornick contributed to this report.