Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Joy Behar scolded some male members of the studio audience at "The View" on Tuesday for not applauding Christine Blasey Ford during her live interview.

Ford, who accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault during his Supreme Court nomination process in 2018, joined the co-hosts of "The View" on Tuesday to discuss her new memoir, "One Way Back," where she detailed her experiences around testifying at the wrenching hearings. She said she received over 100,000 letters of support and revealed she dedicated the book to the people who wrote the letters.

Behar asked about the percentage of letters she received from men. Ford revealed it was about 10% and called it "male mail."

"They need to understand, they have to step up to help us. We can’t do this ourselves. I notice, I watch when people were clapping. Some of the men did not clap in this audience," Behar said, gesturing toward those in attendance.

JOY BEHAR MOCKS GEN ZERS FOR FEELING LEFT BEHIND BY THE ECONOMY, TELLS THEM TO GET A JOB: ‘BOO-HOO’

Someone in the room was heard saying, "wow," after Behar noted the lack of applause coming from some of the men.

Ford said she received letters from all 50 states and 42 countries in the aftermath of the hearings.

"We've read about 30,000 of them and about 25% are from sexual assault survivors," Blasey Ford said.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who worked in the Trump administration at the time of the hearings, asked Ford what she wanted readers to take away from her memoir.

JOY BEHAR SUGGESTS REPUBLICANS PLANTED DOCUMENTS ON BIDEN TO HELP TRUMP: ‘SOMEHOW THESE DOCUMENTS APPEAR’

"I think people hopefully will be able to relate to a lot of different things in the book, like what it's like to speak up in any setting, and what it's like to face retaliation, but also that it's survivable, and it's more important that we all find a way to be civil and respectful and listen to each other, and support each other," Ford said during the media appearance.

Ford said in a statement about her memoir in 2023 that the book would include "riveting new details about the lead up" to her Senate testimony and its "overwhelming aftermath." It also includes accounts of her receiving death threats and the difficulties of trying to live her life after she became a public figure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In front of the Senate Judiciary committee in September 2018, Ford testified that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while drunk at a high school party in the early 1980s.

Ford claimed Kavanaugh held her on a bed and tried to remove her clothes while he covered her mouth with her hand. At the hearing, she said, "I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming."

Kavanaugh staunchly denied the accusation and was eventually narrowly confirmed that year.

Fox News' Gabirel Hays contributed to this report.