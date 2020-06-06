Laura Ingraham: 'Experts' wrong about Trump once again, May jobs report shows

The so-called experts who've been predicting President Trump's demise since the moment he took office were wrong once again Friday, when a positive May jobs report was released, Fox News' Laura Ingraham says.

"It was obvious that many on the left were just giddy a couple months ago that the virus had devastated the booming Trump economy. They were thrilled and they were wish-casting gruesome jobs numbers from April, basically all the way to Election Day," Ingraham said on "The Ingraham Angle."

"And they predicted that the economy would shed another eight million jobs in May. Well, it was their hate and their anger toward this administration that continued to consume whatever good judgment or sense they have. And today, the credibility of all those who forecast the doom and gloom, well, it took a major body blow when the stunning May jobs numbers came in."

The Labor Department's May jobs report showed employers added a stunning 2.5 million jobs last month -- the biggest increase on record. The nation's unemployment rate dropped to 13.3 percent from 14.7 percent.

Ingraham accuse media critics of allowing their "bias" to influence their predictions.

"These are the most dishonest people ever," Ingraham said. "Just own up to it, OK? You detest Trump so much that you allowed your own bias to get in the way of what should be reporting and real data analysis."

"These are the most dishonest people ever. Just own up to it, OK? You detest Trump so much that you allowed your own bias to get in the way of what should be reporting and real data analysis." — Laura Ingraham

"The media figures who furrow their brows and huff and puff about the president at every turn, obsess over every tweet. All the left-wing economists," Ingraham said. "The social scientists were desperate to usher in their era of a new normal. They've been predicting Trump's imminent political demise since day one."

Ingraham accused them of being wrong on multiple issues.

"Their predictions about Russia and Mueller? Wrong. Their predictions about impeachment? Wrong. Their prediction about Trump's China tariffs? Oh, yeah. Wrong. Their predictions about the USMCA? Wrong. Their predictions about the coronavirus? Wrong."

"Their predictions about Russia and Mueller? Wrong. Their predictions about impeachment? Wrong. Their prediction about Trump's China tariffs? Oh, yeah. Wrong." — Laura Ingraham

Ingraham put forth that her audience has more intelligence than the experts.

"And as I've said time and again, you, with your common sense, are so much smarter than most of these people will ever be," Ingraham said. "Again, they're not really experts. They're just people who go on TV to play the role of experts."

Fox Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.