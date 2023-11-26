Bidenomics has become 'negative word' among Democrats, WaPo reporter says

The Washington Post's Leigh Ann-Caldwell said Sunday that "Bidenomics" has become a "negative word" within the Democratic Party as President Biden has struggled to get his economic message across to translate with voters.

NBC News "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker asked Caldwell about Biden's "low marks" on the economy. She added that Democrats believe he needs to shift away from the "Bidenomics" messaging.

"'Bidenomics'’ has really become a negative word, especially among Democrats because it’s not working," she said.

Caldwell said she was texting with some Democratic lawmakers over the weekend and that they said it was "not looking good" for Biden.

"These members said that it is just not looking good for President Biden politically out there, that he would probably lose some swing states if the election were held today. So they have a lot of work to do to once again, like I said, to try to get credit for the successes that he’s had over the past two years, which he keeps on getting blamed for everything bad that’s happened," she said.

MSNBC host Symone Sanders said she was confident the Biden campaign understood that the "Bidenomics" message was not working.

Several recent polls have pointed to bad news for the president. A Fox News poll released in November found that 78% of voters rate the economy negatively.

The same poll found that 67% of voters don’t see any signs the economy has started to turn the corner. Biden also had a 40% approval rating among voters.

A poll from August conducted by The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that just 36% of Americans approve of Biden's handling of the economy.

A Democratic strategist recently told NBC News that whoever came up with the "Bidenomics" slogan should be fired.

"Whoever came up with the slogan Bidenomics should be fired," one anonymous Democratic strategist told NBC. "It’s probably the worst messaging you could ever imagine."

Two people familiar with White House discussions reported that the president was initially reluctant to reclaim it to promote a growing economy, worrying it could backfire.

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., also admitted, "I don’t like it either."

"The people that he [Biden] stands for don’t deal with economics," Clyburn told NBC. "They deal with day-to-day issues. They have to educate their children and feed their families and develop their communities — and that doesn’t sound like ‘Bidenomics.’"

