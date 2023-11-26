Expand / Collapse search
Bidenomics has become 'negative word' among Democrats, WaPo reporter says

A Fox News poll released in November found only 40% of voters approve of Biden's overall job performance

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
NBC panelist reveals 'Bidenomics' has become 'negative word' for some Democrats

NBC panelist and Washington Post anchor Leigh Ann Caldwell said Sunday during "Meet the Press" that "Bidenomics" has become a "negative word" for Democrats. 

The Washington Post's Leigh Ann-Caldwell said Sunday that "Bidenomics" has become a "negative word" within the Democratic Party as President Biden has struggled to get his economic message across to translate with voters. 

NBC News "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker asked Caldwell about Biden's "low marks" on the economy. She added that Democrats believe he needs to shift away from the "Bidenomics" messaging.

"'Bidenomics'’ has really become a negative word, especially among Democrats because it’s not working," she said. 

Caldwell said she was texting with some Democratic lawmakers over the weekend and that they said it was "not looking good" for Biden.

Leigh Ann Caldwell

WaPo anchor Leigh Ann Caldwell said Sunday that "Bidenomics" has become a "negative word" among Democrats.  (Screenshot/NBC/MeetThePress)

BIDEN BASHED FOR CLAIMING TO SEE ECONOMY ‘THROUGH THE EYES' OF SCRANTON, NOT WALL STREET: ‘YOUR ECONOMY SUCKS’

"These members said that it is just not looking good for President Biden politically out there, that he would probably lose some swing states if the election were held today. So they have a lot of work to do to once again, like I said, to try to get credit for the successes that he’s had over the past two years, which he keeps on getting blamed for everything bad that’s happened," she said. 

MSNBC host Symone Sanders said she was confident the Biden campaign understood that the "Bidenomics" message was not working. 

Several recent polls have pointed to bad news for the president. A Fox News poll released in November found that 78% of voters rate the economy negatively. 

The same poll found that 67% of voters don’t see any signs the economy has started to turn the corner. Biden also had a 40% approval rating among voters. 

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters at the American Possibilities White House Demo Day at The Showroom in Washington, DC, on November 7, 2023. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

JEAN-PIERRE CONFRONTED WITH POLLS SHOWING ‘BIDENOMICS’ ISN’T POPULAR WITH AMERICANS 

A poll from August conducted by The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that just 36% of Americans approve of Biden's handling of the economy.

A Democratic strategist recently told NBC News that whoever came up with the "Bidenomics" slogan should be fired. 

"Whoever came up with the slogan Bidenomics should be fired," one anonymous Democratic strategist told NBC. "It’s probably the worst messaging you could ever imagine."

President Joe Biden

President Biden answers a question during a joint press conference with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak in the East Room at the White House on June 8, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Two people familiar with White House discussions reported that the president was initially reluctant to reclaim it to promote a growing economy, worrying it could backfire. 

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., also admitted, "I don’t like it either."

"The people that he [Biden] stands for don’t deal with economics," Clyburn told NBC. "They deal with day-to-day issues. They have to educate their children and feed their families and develop their communities — and that doesn’t sound like ‘Bidenomics.’"

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.