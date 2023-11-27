Left-leaning think tank co-founder sounds alarm on 'No Labels' effort: Biden 'loses'

Third Way, a left-leaning think tank, has been sounding the alarm on a potential "No Labels" third-party ticket and the group's co-founder warned that it could cause President Biden to lose in 2024.

Matt Bennet, the co-founder of Third Way, has warned that the third-party effort by "No Labels" could result in a victory for Donald Trump, the current GOP front-runner, in the presidential election.

"We honestly believe in a head-to-head race, these latest polls not withstanding, Biden wins because of the dynamics of the electorate," Bennett argued, The Hill reported on Sunday.

"But we think if there’s a well-funded, reasonably high-profile alleged moderate as an alternative, [Biden] loses," he added.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who recently announced he would not be seeking re-election in the Senate, has been flirting with a possible third-party run, but has also said it's a "long shot" for any potential candidates.

"But if you can get a movement to where you can move the two established parties, the Democrat and Republican, back to where their roots are, where they’ve come from and what they’ve been able to produce over all these years, they can get back to some normality," he said.

He also said in a recent interview that he would consider a run for the presidency.

Bennett told The Hill that "No Labels" are the "only people on earth who think they can win."

A chief strategist for "No Labels," Ryan Clancy, told The Hill that there was an opening for a third-party ticket in this election cycle, noting several polls that show voters don't want Biden or Trump to run in 2024.

"In life it’s usually dangerous to say this time is different because it’s usually not," Clancy said. "But this time we think it is. We really do. The depth of dissatisfaction voters have with their likely choices, we just don’t think Washington has caught up to that yet."

Clancy also said that the group was not actively speaking to Manchin about a potential run.

Bennet previously told Fox News Digital that the idea "No Labels" can win in 2024 was "pure fantasy."

"The notion that No Labels can win ANYWHERE, much less in the 25 states they claim they can carry, is the purest fantasy," Bennett said.