LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden admin is abusing its power by letting illegal immigrants overrun America

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out President Biden and his administration for allowing mass migration of illegal immigrants and criminals to come through the border on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, for a sense of how the regime media are covering this unparalleled border surge, look no further than this headline from Axios: "Biden braces for potentially 14,000 migrants a day." Well, instead of "braces for," it should read "roots for." Look, they came from dozens of countries and among them were sex-traffickers, cartel hitmen, child molesters and even some who are convicted murderers, and when Biden was inaugurated, drug kingpins, they knew that they were going to become even richer by forcing migrants to go through them for safe passage into the United States.

BIDEN ADMIN SUES ARIZONA OVER CREATION OF SHIPPING CONTAINER BORDER WALL TO STOP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

…

The Biden folks are so brazen that their response to the border catastrophe is to make the trek easier for the migrants. Why allow them to walk when we can fly them into the United States? So, the Biden administration is considering expanding, not shrinking, asylum categories to include Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans and they'll allow them to be flown into the country after merely applying for asylum abroad. The doddering Biden has never been to the border, we've known that. A total dereliction of duty. It's a health, economic and national security crisis that's unfolding right at this moment. Whatever happens to Americans because of this, they think it's just all necessary collateral damage. You're not their priority. Families are suffering — American families.