LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats are cratering, and yet they want everyone to believe that the opposite is true

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham discusses how the Democrats are looking to push their "lame attempts" at messaging their failures because they have zero compliments to point to for the midterm elections on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: I decided on Friday night that it's time to simplify things for everyone. You're all busy out there, right? I'm going to simplify it. The Democrats are cratering, and yet they want everyone to believe that the opposite is true as we approach the midterms. So for the past month, all we've heard about is Joe's supposed midterm momentum that he's turned the corner after a rocky summer. Of course, the opposite is actually true. In fact, Reuters has Biden's approval rating at a pathetic 39%.

LAURA INGRAHAM: WE'RE NEVER GOING TO SEE ANOTHER LIKE QUEEN ELIZABETH II

Even so, Reuters spins it to attack Trump somehow. You see how it works, right? Democrats have zero accomplishments to point to. All they have are these lame attempts at messaging their failures. But by every measure, things are getting worse in America. But to Joe's goons, that just means that they have to throw more dirt into the wind, hoping you won't see through the haze. But the Angle, don't worry, is here to help you differentiate the real issues facing America from the fake ones that the Left is raising.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: