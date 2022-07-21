Biden approval in key 2024 state hits record low

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden's hit another record low approval rating this week of 27%, according to a poll conducted in the key 2024 state of Iowa.

Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll Thursday revealed Biden's approval dropped 8% among Iowans since March, giving him the second-lowest approval rating of any president in the state. Sixty-seven percent of voters in the Hawkeye State say they disapprove of the job he is doing.

According to the poll, 32% of Iowans would rather see Trump run in 2024 than Biden.

The survey found that 67% of Iowans do not want him to seek re-election in 2024, and 23% do want him as the Democrat nominee.

Among Democrats, 52% percent do not want him to rerun, while 37% hope he does.

Seventy-one percent of the party approves of the job Biden is doing as president, while just 4% of Republicans and 23% of independents approve.

The president's rating continues to plummet nationwide, as gas prices have caused pain at the pump for many Americans and inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1%.

Biden received the most disapproval from the voters in Iowa under 35, with 73% hoping he does not run again, and 20% supporting the president if he does.

Only 10% of Iowans believe the country is on the right track, a number that is down 21% from the same time last year. A whopping 84% believe the nation is currently heading in the wrong direction.

Among those who voted, the majority said that they would likely lean voting Republican in the next election.

The unfavored president has not yet announced a bid for reelection in 2024, but has hinted at the endeavor. Trump has also teased a possible third bid for the presidency, with some speculating he will launch his campaign in the next few months.

Just yesterday, a Quinnipiac University survey found that Biden's national approval rating dropped to 31%, hitting an all-time low of his presidency.

The Iowa Poll was conducted through telephone interviews from July 10 to 13, 2022, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.