LAURA INGRAHAM: We're never going to see another like Queen Elizabeth II

Laura Ingraham discussed how altruistic adjectives have been maimed and how Queen Elizabeth II was the embodiment of real guts and courage on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Other altruistic adjectives are being bastardized as well. Hillary Clinton and her daughter are now out flacking their new show called "Gutsy."

Dancing and soup? Very gutsy. What sacrifice, what courage, Hillary — but that's not all, folks, because don't forget, the gutsiest thing of all is hating Trump.

Right now, what we need to be doing is recognizing and celebrating the gutsiest and most courageous woman, probably in the last hundred years, and that's the woman you failed to even mention in your silly little book: Queen Elizabeth II. Now that was a gutsy woman. Because gutsy is someone who somehow, even at a young age, sets a dignified example for others to follow…

And gutsy is putting duty first, putting your fellow countrymen ahead of even your own personal desires…

And gutsy is carrying on with time-honored traditions when so many in modern society are rejecting them and ridiculing them.

LAURA INGRAHAM: AND JUST LIKE THAT, HE DECLARED WAR ON, WHAT, 74 MILLION VOTERS?

Gutsy is standing, resolute and stoic in times of great national change and challenge, as she's done since 1953.

Now Queen Elizabeth's kind of grit and determination and courage, gutsiness, it's kind of considered passé in much of today's modern world. And it's a world where so many expect a trophy for being their authentic selves. A world where people fret and navel-gaze about work-life balance or worry about whether they have enough hours in their schedule for self-care and me time.

Queen Elizabeth loved her dogs and her horses and her family, but she also loved her country. She wouldn't think of casting aspersions on our country or criticizing her nation publicly like so many Democrat leaders today do so readily. Elizabeth knew what was expected of her and fulfilled her duties, and she did so brilliantly, decade after decade after decade. We're never going to see another like her. It is truly the end of an era. But we can hope that Britain and the rest of the world, maybe even Hillary Clinton, learned something about real guts, real courage and real service from her example.

