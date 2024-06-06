LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden's D-Day speech shows how 'unserious and unrealistic' the administration's thinking is

Fox News host Laura Ingraham called out the Biden team's "muddled, unserious and unrealistic" thinking behind the president's D-Day speech on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: It was a beautiful, somber setting in France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day today — the few remaining World War II vets on their final mission.

4 AMERICAN HEROES ON D-DAY

The Biden team hoped that the president's remarks would resonate with voters back home, showcasing him as a Reaganesque figure who would unite Americans and the rest of the world behind his vision, but the speech they wrote for him merely demonstrated how muddled, unserious and unrealistic their thinking is. First, the Biden folks seem to think that they can convince us that Russia in Ukraine poses the same existential threat to the West as Germany did in 1944 .

...

This is simply ridiculous. European nations themselves are so unconcerned about the Russian threat that to this day, many of them are not meeting their own targets. Remember, that was decided upon back in 2014 to spend 2% of their GDP on defense. Now, under these circumstances, Biden's speech comes across as just irresponsibly fear-mongering. That could actually end up with our getting into a nuclear war with the former Soviet Union, especially the fact that now Biden has authorized that Ukraine can use American weapons to fire into Russia.