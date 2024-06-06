Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Hillary Clinton's D-Day comments spark fierce backlash: 'Sick and disgusting'

Hillary Clinton's D-Day post compared those who vote to America's heroes

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
close
Joe Concha on Hillary Clinton's 2016 loss: This is an eight year public therapy tour right now Video

Joe Concha on Hillary Clinton's 2016 loss: This is an eight year public therapy tour right now

'Outnumbered' panel discusses Hillary Clinton blaming her 2016 election loss on on women.

Hillary Clinton's social media post commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day drew strong backlash from conservatives on Thursday.

"Eighty years ago today, thousands of brave Americans fought to protect democracy on the shores of Normandy. This November, all we have to do is vote," the former secretary of state posted to her X account.

The D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944, is one of the most famous moments in U.S. military history. It was a turning point in World War II and the beginning of American and Allied forces’ liberation of Europe from Nazi Germany's control.

Conservatives criticized Clinton, a Democrat who ran against Trump for president in 2016, for a post they considered disrespectful to America's heroes.

‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOSTS JOIN CLINTON IN SLAMMING WOMEN VOTERS FOR 2016 LOSS: ‘HOPE THAT DOES NOT HAPPEN AGAIN’

Hillary Clinton Onward Together Arena summit

Hillary Clinton was slammed on X for her D-Day post comparing voting to U.S. forces who bravely fought in WWII. (Fox News Digital)

"Just pure evil. Comparing the sacrifices of those who died to defeat Hitler and retake Europe to Democrats voting against Donald Trump. Sick and disgusting," RedState writer Bonchie posted on X.

Radio host Dana Loesch also was weighed in.

"In 2016 you attempted to undo everything they fought for by partnering with Fusion GPS to launder discredited oppo in the press, and merchandise it into surveillance warrants on enemies through FISA," she wrote. "Were my WWII vet grandparents alive today they’d slam this."

"Ruthless" podcast host "Comfortably Smug" wrote, "What kind of shameless, broken, lizard person do you have to be to tweet out some nonsense like this?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

D-Day 80th anniversary

US WWII veterans gather in the town center of Sainte-Mere-Eglise, France, on June 5, 2024, as part of the "D-Day" commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy.  (MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

"'Yes I know what it was like for those soldiers on Omaha beach ducking machine gun fire, I went to vote. I am braver than the troops,'" the conservative account added. "She has never recovered from Trump's win."

"Holy s*** I despise these people," combat veteran and author Sean Parnell posted. "It’s impossible to capture just how loathsome a comment this is. To cheapen what WWII heroes did to BS garbage politics makes me sick. Again, WWII veterans deserve so much better than this."

Fox News Digital reached out to Clinton for comment.

Clinton has previously compared Trump to Hitler

"Grifter Hitler," she wrote on X on May 21 while sharing an Associated Press article about a video posted to Trump's Truth Social account that referenced a "unified Reich" among hypothetical headlines if he wins the November election. The Trump campaign said the video was "created by a random account online and reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word."

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this article.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.