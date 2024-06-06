Hillary Clinton's D-Day comments spark fierce backlash: 'Sick and disgusting'

Hillary Clinton's social media post commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day drew strong backlash from conservatives on Thursday.

"Eighty years ago today, thousands of brave Americans fought to protect democracy on the shores of Normandy. This November, all we have to do is vote," the former secretary of state posted to her X account.

The D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944, is one of the most famous moments in U.S. military history. It was a turning point in World War II and the beginning of American and Allied forces’ liberation of Europe from Nazi Germany's control.

Conservatives criticized Clinton, a Democrat who ran against Trump for president in 2016, for a post they considered disrespectful to America's heroes.

"Just pure evil. Comparing the sacrifices of those who died to defeat Hitler and retake Europe to Democrats voting against Donald Trump. Sick and disgusting," RedState writer Bonchie posted on X.

Radio host Dana Loesch also was weighed in.

"In 2016 you attempted to undo everything they fought for by partnering with Fusion GPS to launder discredited oppo in the press, and merchandise it into surveillance warrants on enemies through FISA," she wrote. "Were my WWII vet grandparents alive today they’d slam this."

"Ruthless" podcast host "Comfortably Smug" wrote, "What kind of shameless, broken, lizard person do you have to be to tweet out some nonsense like this?"

"'Yes I know what it was like for those soldiers on Omaha beach ducking machine gun fire, I went to vote. I am braver than the troops,'" the conservative account added. "She has never recovered from Trump's win."

"Holy s*** I despise these people," combat veteran and author Sean Parnell posted. "It’s impossible to capture just how loathsome a comment this is. To cheapen what WWII heroes did to BS garbage politics makes me sick. Again, WWII veterans deserve so much better than this."

Clinton has previously compared Trump to Hitler .

"Grifter Hitler," she wrote on X on May 21 while sharing an Associated Press article about a video posted to Trump's Truth Social account that referenced a "unified Reich" among hypothetical headlines if he wins the November election. The Trump campaign said the video was "created by a random account online and reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word."

