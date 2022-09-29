Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: The Biden regime decided to focus on three priorities

Ingraham highlights Democrats' blame game

Laura Ingraham takes inventory of all the areas of destruction that the Biden administration has caused America on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Laura Ingraham outlined Democrats' key focus points as midterms approach and just how the Biden administration has managed to damage America on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The Biden regime has decided to focus on three priorities. Number one: Find a way to indict Donald Trump, for anything. Number two: Find a way to blame Ron DeSantis for the harm resulting from a hurricane. And number three: Try to get, you know, the midterm voters to choose more abortions over restoring prosperity and safety. 

DESANTIS'S RESPONSE TO HURRICANE IAN SHOWS A ‘STARK CONTRAST’ WITH BIDEN: JIM JORDAN

No wonder populism is booming everywhere. No wonder most of the watch races that were close are leaning Democrat just a few weeks ago are now either toss-ups are leaning Republican. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes part in a roundtable discussion about the uprising in Cuba at the American Museum of the Cuba Diaspora on July 13, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Thousands of people took to the streets in Cuba on Sunday to protest against the government. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

This article was written by Fox News staff.