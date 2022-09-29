LAURA INGRAHAM: The Biden regime decided to focus on three priorities
Laura Ingraham outlined Democrats' key focus points as midterms approach and just how the Biden administration has managed to damage America on "The Ingraham Angle."
LAURA INGRAHAM: The Biden regime has decided to focus on three priorities. Number one: Find a way to indict Donald Trump, for anything. Number two: Find a way to blame Ron DeSantis for the harm resulting from a hurricane. And number three: Try to get, you know, the midterm voters to choose more abortions over restoring prosperity and safety.
No wonder populism is booming everywhere. No wonder most of the watch races that were close are leaning Democrat just a few weeks ago are now either toss-ups are leaning Republican.
