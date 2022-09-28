Expand / Collapse search
DeSantis's response to Hurricane Ian shows a 'stark contrast' with Biden: Jim Jordan

The GOP lawmaker sounds off on the governmental response to Hurricane Ian

Fox News Staff
Here's what is actually helping Florida during Hurricane Ian: Rep. Jim Jordan Video

Rep. Jim Jordan contrasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's response to Hurricane Ian with President Biden's response on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, explained how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's reaction to Hurricane Ian shows a "stark contrast" in leadership between him and President Biden Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

REP. JIM JORDAN: We're seeing great leadership from the governor. I think the governor — what'd he say, [they] already have 40,000 line workers on standby. He's got National Guard on standby. They've got planes ready to go, I think — you talk about air, land and sea — ready to help the residents and families of his [state]. And he's already set up a way to raise money for the families who we're all praying for, who are going to be impacted by this. 

HURRICANE IAN DOWNGRADED TO CATEGORY 3, BUT FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS WARNS TROUBLES NOT OVER

And as you point out, what's Joe Biden doing? Raising money for himself and for Democrats, the same people [who] have given all the problems we see unfold across our country, whether it's crime, whether it's border, whether it's inflation over the last 20 months. So leadership matters. And we're seeing a stark contrast between real leadership that we had under President Trump and this governor, and what we now have with President Biden

This article was written by Fox News staff.