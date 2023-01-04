LAURA INGRAHAM: The battle for the future of America is being fought in the states

Fox News host Laura Ingraham points out the work of four Republican governors who are working to protect the rights and safety of the American people on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: So, we have in Florida, in Texas, in Iowa, Virginia, we're seeing real success, and what we're getting in Washington is just a lot of dysfunction.

Governors like Kim Reynolds in Iowa, well, they're doing more than just complaining about teachers’ unions. They're working on choking off their funds with portable scholarships that parents can use toward the schools of their choice. And in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has done more for border security than President Biden will ever hope to do. It's not even close.

Let's not forget what's happening in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Now, that's a state that political pundits just a few years ago thought was irretrievably blue. That was up until 2021 when Glenn Youngkin won the governorship there. Right now, he's broadening the party's reach by taking on the lunatics on the left whose goal is to separate children from their parents and having his attorney general launch investigations into the schools behind it all.

Now, this is where the battle for the future of America really is being fought: in the states where Americans are fleeing to, not fleeing from; in the states led by men and women who are not afraid to speak basic truths, who are not afraid to be vilified by the press, and, oh, are they vilified.