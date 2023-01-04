Florida Gov. DeSantis mandates all state university systems report funds spent on CRT, DEI

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is mandating that all state universities report expenditures and resources used for campus activities that relate to diversity, equity, and inclusion and critical race theory initiatives.

Press Secretary Bryan Griffin shared a memorandum of Governor DeSantis’ Dec. 28 request on Wednesday.

"[T]his letter is a request for information from the Department of Education and the State University System regarding the expenditure of state resources on programs and initiatives related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory within our state colleges and universities," the letter read.

The memo mandated that each Florida College System and State University System institution provide a "comprehensive list of all staff, programs, and campus activities related to" DEI and CRT.

As part of the request, each institution must also detail costs and expenditures related to each program or activity.

The Florida State University System and Department of Education has until Friday, January 13, 2023, to respond to the request.

Fox News Digital reached out to the governor’s office seeking more details on the long-term goal of this request. Griffin said the governor’s office, for the time being, is "fact-finding."

The Florida State University System and the Department of Education did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Gov. DeSantis has proven himself an inveterate critic of CRT, a framework that involves deconstructing aspects of society – particularly in the legal realm – to discover systemic racism beneath the surface.

He has introduced legislation banning CRT in classrooms and in corporate settings, such as employee trainings, through a piece of legislation coined the "Stop WOKE ACT." The Florida DOE previously enacted a rule to prevent CRT-inspired content in the state’s K-12 schools.